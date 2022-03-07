Facts

18:50 07.03.2022

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Fields of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Provision of Postal Services of Ukraine (National Communications Commission) initiates a reduction in EU roaming tariffs for Ukrainians and the abolition of roaming for Russians in Europe.

"We turned to the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) with two questions regarding roaming. The first is to reduce tariffs for our citizens who are temporarily roaming abroad, for refugees. And the second is to turn off roaming for citizens Russia in Europe. The reduction of roaming tariffs for us is already being carried out, the shutdown of roaming for Russians is underway," head of the National Communications Service Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky said in his video message published on the Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

In addition, he said that tariffs for the delivery of humanitarian goods to Ukraine by mail would also be reduced, the National Communications Committee has already addressed this issue to international authorities, and work continues.

Zhyvotovsky also said that there will be no Russian booth at Mobile World Congress, one of the world's largest mobile industry exhibitions, combined with a congress with the participation of leaders of mobile operators, merchants and content owners around the world.

