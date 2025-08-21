Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 21.08.2025

European countries call on USA to deploy fighter jets to Romania to support Ukraine – media

1 min read

European countries are calling on US President Donald Trump to deploy American F-35 fighter jets to Romania's Mihail Kogalniceanu air base as part of security guarantees to end the war in Ukraine, The Times reports.

Senior European military leaders are reportedly discussing the possibility of deploying aircraft to a NATO air base being built in Romania to deter Russia from invading again.

European countries also want guarantees of use of American satellites for GPS and reconnaissance, delivery of Patriot and Nasams air defense systems, and permission for reconnaissance aircraft to fly over the Black Sea.

As the publication notes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov opposes the deployment of Western troops and said that Moscow and Beijing should be given the right to veto Western military support for Ukraine. Lavrov noted that the proposals for security guarantees discussed in Istanbul in 2022 were a very good example of what the Kremlin could approve.

