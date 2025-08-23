Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 23.08.2025

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported the evacuation of more than seven thousand residents of Donetsk region with limited mobility to other regions of the country, where they have been provided with care and support.

"This week alone, there were four evacuation flights: residents of Pokrovsk community are already in Lviv region; people from Dobropillia and Bilozerska communities are in Zhytomyr region; 20 people with limited mobility received shelter in Kyiv region; another 52 are in geriatric institutions in Kyiv region, where they will receive constant care. More than 7,000 of our fellow countrymen, who need special care are already safe," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, people with limited mobility in the region arrive daily in the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region, where they are registered, provided with the necessary assistance and prepared for further departure to safe areas. Evacuation crews accompany people and help with things, and everyone has their own place in the evacuation cars.

Tags: #donetsk_region #filashkin #evacuation

