Macron after conversation with Putin talks with Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron said that after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he had a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I spoke with President Putin and then with President Zelensky. We are striving to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's civilian nuclear plants, in addition to other priority demands we presented to Russia: a ceasefire and the protection of civilians," he said on Twitter on Sunday night.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace reported that Macron, during a conversation with Putin, expressed serious concern about the risks to nuclear security as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also expressed his concern about "the inevitable attack on Odesa."