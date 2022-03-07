American Internet service provider cutting off Russian clients, connectivity in Russia to deteriorate

One of the world's largest Internet service providers, U.S.-based Cogent, has disconnected Russian operators from its networks, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has written on his Telegram channel.

"The company offers operators to pick up server equipment within a month. Rostelecom, VimpelCom, MegaFon, Yandex and VK work with Cogent," he said.

Fedorov stressed that very soon this would lead to a deterioration in the quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services.