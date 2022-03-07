Facts

09:44 07.03.2022

American Internet service provider cutting off Russian clients, connectivity in Russia to deteriorate

1 min read

One of the world's largest Internet service providers, U.S.-based Cogent, has disconnected Russian operators from its networks, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has written on his Telegram channel.

"The company offers operators to pick up server equipment within a month. Rostelecom, VimpelCom, MegaFon, Yandex and VK work with Cogent," he said.

Fedorov stressed that very soon this would lead to a deterioration in the quality of Russians' access to foreign Internet services.

Tags: #usa #provider
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:01 06.03.2022
Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

17:06 06.03.2022
USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

USA, Europe considering possibility of abandoning import of Russian oil – Blinken

13:50 06.03.2022
Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

Blinken promises to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine

13:39 06.03.2022
Anonymous donor from USA transfers $1 mln to special account of NBU to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

Anonymous donor from USA transfers $1 mln to special account of NBU to support Armed Forces of Ukraine

13:38 06.03.2022
Blinken: US Embassy team have done heroic and tireless work supporting Ukraine

Blinken: US Embassy team have done heroic and tireless work supporting Ukraine

10:02 06.03.2022
Kuleba meets with Blinken, discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Kuleba meets with Blinken, discusses strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

09:34 06.03.2022
Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

09:25 06.03.2022
Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

20:25 05.03.2022
Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

Zelensky, US Congress reps discuss situation in Ukraine, threat to nuclear facilities

19:55 05.03.2022
Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Adobe Inc. stops new sales in Russia – Tkachenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Ukraine calls on Georgia to dissociate itself from Russia's decision to lift part of trade sanctions

As result of attack of Russian troops, TV tower in Kharkiv damaged – local authoritites

LATEST

About 134,000 people cross state border, 16,500 return to Ukraine over past day - Border Service

More than million people leave Ukraine for Poland

Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Shkarlet: Some 211 schools damaged by Russian shelling since Feb 24

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

Podoliak again urged to close sky over Ukraine

Macron after conversation with Putin talks with Zelensky

GTSOU disconnects six gas transmission systems in Kyiv region due to shelling by Russian invaders, 96,000 customers left without gas

Zelensky: Announced shelling by Russia of defense enterprise is premeditated criminal act

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD