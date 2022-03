Ukraine next week to receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities – Zelensky

Next week, Ukraine will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," he said on Twitter.