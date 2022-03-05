Russian plane drops bombs on military camp in Kharkiv, killing four servicemen – National Guard

On the night of March 5, a Russian aircraft dropped heavy aerial bombs on a military camp of the fifth Slobozhanska brigade (Kharkiv), the Eastern Operational-Territorial Unit of the National Guard of Ukraine reports.

"Four servicemen were killed. There are wounded. The brigade's soldiers are clearing the rubble," the Facebook post says.

It is noted that despite the losses and serious damage to the infrastructure, the guardsmen continue to defend Kharkiv together with the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.