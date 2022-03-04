EBA urges global drug manufacturers to stop investing in Russia

The Health Care Committee of the European Business Association (EBA), including the Clinical Trials Subcommittee and the Medical Devices Subcommittee, called on all global manufacturers of medicines, medical devices, as well as sponsors and contract research organizations to stop investing in the Russian Federation because of its invasion of Ukraine and escalation of hostilities

"We appeal to all global pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturers, sponsors and contract research organizations to join international industrial sanctions and stop investing into new technology and pharmaceutical R&D in Russia. We appeal to you to stop clinical trials of your innovative drugs in Russia," the EBA said on its website.

"Russian troops, sabotage groups, numerous tank battalions and heavy military equipment are invading Ukraine from several directions destroying the cities and villages of our country, killing Ukrainian citizens, including civilians, children, women, and elderly people. Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been going on evidently for nine days already," it said.

"All Ukrainian people, relatives and friends are now hiding in shelters and subway stations to stay alive. Our largest cities are under constant siege, bombardment and missile strikes. Our people leave their homes, patients cannot receive necessary treatment," the report says.

"Numerous cases of violation of the laws of war and international humanitarian law by the Russian aggressor have been recorded along the entire offensive line," it said.