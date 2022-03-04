Facts

15:50 04.03.2022

Russian invaders turn off mobile networks of Vodafone, Kyivstar in Kherson region – authorities

Kherson Regional Military Administration has said that the Russian invaders have disabled Vodafone and Kyivstar mobile networks in the region.

"The occupiers have disabled Vodafone and Kyivstar mobile networks throughout the entire Kherson region. Currently, only Wi-Fi is working," Kherson Regional Military Administration said on its Telegram.

"We are clarifying the situation!" the Regional State Administration said.

Tags: #kherson #communications #occupiers
