Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:58 20.02.2025

Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

1 min read
Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

The number of injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb hitting a multi-story residential building in the center of Kherson has increased to six.

"Two more injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb hitting an apartment building in the center of Kherson. A 60-year-old man has abrasions on his forehead. A 36-year-old man received an acupuncture injury," head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported two children and two more injured men who were rescued from under the rubble.

Rescuers, police, doctors, utility services and a rapid response team are working at the scene.

"In one of the shelters, they organized a point of invincibility and a headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the bomb hit - for people who suffered from the night attack by Russian terrorists," Mrochko said.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

19:54 24.04.2025
Invaders remove almost 360,000 archival documents from Kherson – intelligence

Invaders remove almost 360,000 archival documents from Kherson – intelligence

19:29 22.04.2025
Child injured in Kherson shelling – local authorities

Child injured in Kherson shelling – local authorities

13:32 22.04.2025
Invaders attack hospital in Kherson, four people injured

Invaders attack hospital in Kherson, four people injured

11:02 19.04.2025
Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

Child killed in Russian airstrike on Kherson on April 17 – authorities

12:10 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

Ukrainian Red Cross transfers two powerful generators to Kherson region – authorities

17:53 01.04.2025
Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

Seventeen civilians killed, 168 people injured in Kherson in March – authorities

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

11:39 29.03.2025
One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

20:29 27.03.2025
Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

Two people killed, four injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

HOT NEWS

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

LATEST

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

EU proposes new strategy for Black Sea region with closer cooperation with Ukraine, other states

Russia does not want to exchange citizens of other countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to find response to Russian missiles if funding provided – Zelenskyy

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

Currently about UAH 16-20 bln in accounts of brigades – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian parliamentarians appeal to Canadian govt to proceed with full-scale confiscation of Russian assets

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Year without Oleksandr Martynenko

AD
AD