Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

The number of injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb hitting a multi-story residential building in the center of Kherson has increased to six.

"Two more injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb hitting an apartment building in the center of Kherson. A 60-year-old man has abrasions on his forehead. A 36-year-old man received an acupuncture injury," head of Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported two children and two more injured men who were rescued from under the rubble.

Rescuers, police, doctors, utility services and a rapid response team are working at the scene.

"In one of the shelters, they organized a point of invincibility and a headquarters for eliminating the consequences of the bomb hit - for people who suffered from the night attack by Russian terrorists," Mrochko said.