Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 03.02.2025

URCS volunteers providing first aid to victim of Russian air strike on Kherson

1 min read
URCS volunteers providing first aid to victim of Russian air strike on Kherson
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of Kherson regional rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to the victim of the Russian air strike on Kherson on Sunday.

“Another Russian airstrike on the centre of Kherson. Volunteers from the Kherson regional emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross swiftly arrived at the scene of the attack,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

They provided both first aid and psychological first aid to the affected woman. At the time of the attack, the volunteers were on duty at the local railway station, ready to administer first aid to the injured if necessary.

As reported, a Russian guided aerial bomb landed on a residential building in the central part of Kherson on Sunday afternoon, injuring two people. A 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. She suffered an explosive injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her back. Also, another victim, a 46-year-old resident of Kherson, was taken out from under the rubble of a destroyed house. She has an explosive injury, concussion and abdominal injury. The woman is currently in a serious condition in a medical facility.

Tags: #kherson #urcs

