ATB Corporation transfers UAH 100 mln to state budget

ATB Corporation has paid an advance tax payment to the country's state budget in the amount of UAH 100 million, its press service reported.

According to the release, the company made such a decision to promptly ensure the country's defense capability in the course of military aggression. At the same time, the company provides daily humanitarian support, helps with its own transport and fuel.

In particular, a list of reference stores of the ATB trading chain has been compiled in those cities that are in the zone of direct hostilities. All necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety of store employees, as well as hourly monitoring in the regions where the company operates.

As reported, ATB stores are working in an enhanced mode.