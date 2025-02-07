PM: This year we have record budget for weapons production, procurement program UAH 739 bln

The weapons production and procurement programs in 2025 will be financed by a record UAH 739 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Almost all internal resources of the state budget go to defense and security. This year we have a record budget for the weapons production and procurement program. We are talking about at least UAH 739 billion. We are betting and emphasizing on the purchase of Ukrainian weapons. We are investing state resources in this and supporting the private sector," he said in Telegram following a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, one of the key requests in this direction from defense enterprises is the introduction of long-term contracts for the production of weapons and ammunition. "The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Strategic Industry have been instructed to work on this issue," he said.

"The first three-year contracts were signed last year. We set the task in 2025 to make three-year and five-year contracts the norm for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment," the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.