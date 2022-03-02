Ukraine provided with television, radio broadcasting

Ukrainian national television and radio broadcasting is carried out through satellite platforms, on which the encoding has been removed, through broadcasting, cable networks and the Internet.

"The management of the state operator, BRT Concern, which is under the management of the State Special Communications Service, reported that the operator was ready for terrorist attacks and ensured the signal was delivered to regional networks through European satellite stations in advance, out of the reach of Russian aggressor missiles," the State Special Communications Service said on the Telegram channel.

Now the population has full access to Ukrainian television and radio programs.

As reported, in Kyiv, as a result of rocket attacks on the television center on Dorohozhychi, the television tower and control rooms were damaged.

The Russian aggressor did not hit the TV tower in Kyiv, the shells hit the building where the control room was located and the Babyn Yar memorial complex.

As a result of the shelling of the Kyiv television tower in Shevchenkivsky district, five civilians were killed and the same number was wounded.