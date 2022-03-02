Facts

15:22 02.03.2022

Ukraine provided with television, radio broadcasting

1 min read

Ukrainian national television and radio broadcasting is carried out through satellite platforms, on which the encoding has been removed, through broadcasting, cable networks and the Internet.

"The management of the state operator, BRT Concern, which is under the management of the State Special Communications Service, reported that the operator was ready for terrorist attacks and ensured the signal was delivered to regional networks through European satellite stations in advance, out of the reach of Russian aggressor missiles," the State Special Communications Service said on the Telegram channel.

Now the population has full access to Ukrainian television and radio programs.

Broadcasting is carried out through satellite platforms, on which the encoding has been removed, through broadcasting, cable networks and the Internet.

As reported, in Kyiv, as a result of rocket attacks on the television center on Dorohozhychi, the television tower and control rooms were damaged.

The Russian aggressor did not hit the TV tower in Kyiv, the shells hit the building where the control room was located and the Babyn Yar memorial complex.

As a result of the shelling of the Kyiv television tower in Shevchenkivsky district, five civilians were killed and the same number was wounded.

Tags: #tv #radio #broadcasting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 02.03.2022
EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

13:35 02.03.2022
Air strike on TV tower in Lysychansk – Gerashchenko

Air strike on TV tower in Lysychansk – Gerashchenko

12:50 02.03.2022
Prosecutor's Office: case opened over shelling of TV tower in Kyiv killing five civilians

Prosecutor's Office: case opened over shelling of TV tower in Kyiv killing five civilians

10:42 02.03.2022
Russians attack Suspilne's website, jam broadcaster's satellite signal

Russians attack Suspilne's website, jam broadcaster's satellite signal

10:32 02.03.2022
Google blocks Ekho Moskvy YouTube channel in Europe – editor-in-chief

Google blocks Ekho Moskvy YouTube channel in Europe – editor-in-chief

20:43 01.03.2022
Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

Denysenko: Aggressor did not hit TV tower, shells hit control room building, not far from monument to Victims of Babyn Yar

20:09 01.03.2022
Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

19:24 01.03.2022
Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

Shmyhal: Russia shoots memory of Holocaust victims, tries to deprive us of our voice

19:02 01.03.2022
After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

After shelling of TV tower in Kyiv several employees, guards injured – State Special Communications Service

18:50 01.03.2022
Digital broadcasting of number of TV channels restored – Dpty Head of President's Office

Digital broadcasting of number of TV channels restored – Dpty Head of President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

LATEST

More than UAH 6 bln transferred to NBU account to support Armed Forces

Foreign Minister: All Russian banks should be disconnected from SWIFT system

Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

Ukraine sends three requests to UN High Commissioner for refugees and ICRC to facilitate 'green corridor'

Zelensky thanks PM of Norway for defense support of Ukraine in fight against Russian aggression

Russians preparing provocation from Ukraine, several options considered – A. Gerashchenko

IAEA maintains ability to monitor situation at atomic facilities in Ukraine – IAEA general director

Volunteers from 16 countries already going to Ukraine – Kuleba

Naftogaz maintains gas extraction, imports, reliably ensuring supplies for heating season during war – Naftogaz head

Retail chains develop all-Ukrainian map of grocery stores – Minister Leschenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD