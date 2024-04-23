Russians damage TV tower in Kharkiv with X-59 missile – Special Communications Service

As a result of an attack by Russian occupiers on a television tower in Kharkiv, its structure was partially damaged, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data from Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, the strike was carried out by an X-59 missile. According to the information currently available, there are no injured or dead," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

It is noted that currently there is no temporary broadcast of the television signal, work continues on the resumption of broadcasting. At the same time, the broadcast of a number of radio stations in the FM band continues.

During the repair work, residents of Kharkiv and the region left without digital television can receive information from local radio stations, use cable or online television, or receive a TV signal via satellite receivers.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces struck a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.