Facts

18:46 02.01.2024

Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

2 min read
Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

Ukrainian TV channels are considering changing the format of the national marathon United News (Yedyni Novyny), said Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev.

"Saturation of the information space with news and messages is, of course, a good thing, all journalists can prepare products of different directions. But there are positions that are extremely relevant. And the marathon achieved this goal when the citizens of Ukraine received the necessary, important, timely information about events in the country. Life goes on, our vision and formats change, the economy has started working, advertisers have appeared. Today, TV channels are considering the possibility of changing this format," Karandeyev said in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio.

He noted that it’s about "the key Ukrainian TV channels with the largest audience." "And it is also important for them to introduce new forms, new formats. It seems to me that such proposals will be worked out in the near future. And by a consolidated decision, as well as the decision on the introduction of Yedyni Novyny, changes will be made to this format," the head of the ministry said.

According to Karandeyev, the state is currently contributing to the financial implementation of this project, "covering the costs that TV channels carry out to provide all citizens of Ukraine with important information that we need to make important decisions."

At the same time, the acting minister noted that the work of the telethon in its current form was "extremely relevant at the first stage of the war." "When the economy of Ukraine stopped altogether, when advertising revenues on TV channels stopped, when we needed to convey operational and relevant information to citizens in the ‘one voice’ format," Karandeyev explained.

Tags: #tv #telethon

MORE ABOUT

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

17:18 16.12.2022
EU suspends broadcasting licenses of Russia's NTV, Rossiya 1 REN TV, Channel One

EU suspends broadcasting licenses of Russia's NTV, Rossiya 1 REN TV, Channel One

16:28 12.11.2022
Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

11:44 24.10.2022
FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

09:36 20.03.2022
Unified information policy in Ukraine during war to be implemented in 24 hour Single News #UArazom marathon – NSDC

Unified information policy in Ukraine during war to be implemented in 24 hour Single News #UArazom marathon – NSDC

11:45 16.03.2022
Search and rescue operations on TV tower in Rivne region completed, death toll rises to 21 – authorities

Search and rescue operations on TV tower in Rivne region completed, death toll rises to 21 – authorities

11:10 16.03.2022
Vinnytsia's TV tower is under fire by occupiers, broadcasting temporarily turned off – service

Vinnytsia's TV tower is under fire by occupiers, broadcasting temporarily turned off – service

11:28 15.03.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

18:43 14.03.2022
Missile attack on TV tower near Rivne causes nine casualties, nine wounds - regional authorities

Missile attack on TV tower near Rivne causes nine casualties, nine wounds - regional authorities

11:45 14.03.2022
Equipment of TV tower in Rivne region is now disabled, on-air digital broadcasting temporarily unavailable – service

Equipment of TV tower in Rivne region is now disabled, on-air digital broadcasting temporarily unavailable – service

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

Interfax-Ukraine becomes official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukrainian market

Death toll of morning shelling of Ukraine reaches five, 119 more people injured – Emergency Service

LATEST

Elimination of fires in Podilsky district of Kyiv continues – Emergency Service

Power supply in Kyiv region fully restored

Large car dealerships in Kyiv suffer from morning enemy attack

Nikopol community under shelling, drone strikes, Kryvyi Rih district hit by Russian missile strike – Lysak

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss further defense cooperation with focus on air defense, long-range capabilities

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Ambassador of Denmark: Russia's attack will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine's fight for freedom

SBU blocks webcams that ‘flashed’ operation of air defense during missile attack on Kyiv on Jan 2

AD
AD
AD
AD