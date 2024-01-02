Ukrainian TV channels exploring possibility of changing format of single telethon

Ukrainian TV channels are considering changing the format of the national marathon United News (Yedyni Novyny), said Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev.

"Saturation of the information space with news and messages is, of course, a good thing, all journalists can prepare products of different directions. But there are positions that are extremely relevant. And the marathon achieved this goal when the citizens of Ukraine received the necessary, important, timely information about events in the country. Life goes on, our vision and formats change, the economy has started working, advertisers have appeared. Today, TV channels are considering the possibility of changing this format," Karandeyev said in an exclusive interview with Ukrainian Radio.

He noted that it’s about "the key Ukrainian TV channels with the largest audience." "And it is also important for them to introduce new forms, new formats. It seems to me that such proposals will be worked out in the near future. And by a consolidated decision, as well as the decision on the introduction of Yedyni Novyny, changes will be made to this format," the head of the ministry said.

According to Karandeyev, the state is currently contributing to the financial implementation of this project, "covering the costs that TV channels carry out to provide all citizens of Ukraine with important information that we need to make important decisions."

At the same time, the acting minister noted that the work of the telethon in its current form was "extremely relevant at the first stage of the war." "When the economy of Ukraine stopped altogether, when advertising revenues on TV channels stopped, when we needed to convey operational and relevant information to citizens in the ‘one voice’ format," Karandeyev explained.