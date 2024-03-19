Telecom

15:51 19.03.2024

Ukrainian broadcasting in Kharkiv, Sumy regions fully restored – State Special Communications Service

Ukrainian broadcasting in Kharkiv, Sumy regions fully restored – State Special Communications Service

Ukrainian broadcasting, interrupted as a result of massive Russian drone and missile attacks on television and radio infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, has been fully resumed, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reported on Tuesday.

"In Kharkiv and Sumy regions, access to the Ukrainian broadcasting signal has been restored at almost all facilities," a message on its website indicated on Tuesday.

It is clarified that specialists from the Broadcasting, Radiocommunications & Television Concern (BRT Concern) have restored access to the signal of radio channels and Ukrainian television in Lozova, Kehychivka, Izium, Sumy, Trostianets and Shostka.

"The engineers of the BRT Concern promptly ensured the restoration of power and carried out repairs of equipment that was damaged," the State Special Communications Service clarified.

Restoration work is still ongoing at a number of sites in Sumy region.

