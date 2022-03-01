Ukraine may unblock Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to counter Russian propaganda

Advisor to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko announced that the Russian social networks Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte would be unblocked to counter Russian propaganda.

Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte will be unblocked in Ukraine so that millions of Ukrainians could wage an information and psychological war against the Putin regime there!" Gerashchenko was quoted as saying in a message on the Facebook page of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Gerashchenko also called on Ukrainians to take part in the destruction of Russian propaganda. "Show the prisoners and the remnants of the Russian military for their relatives," Gerashchenko is quoted as saying.