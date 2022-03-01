Liashko: Serious conversation starts with owners of pharmacies that promised to open, but did not do

In Ukraine, the Ministry of Health intends to take measures against pharmacies that do not work.

"A serious conversation began with the owners of pharmacies, which guaranteed opening yesterday, but did not open today. And tomorrow there will be no more conversations with them, there will be other decisions," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday following his visits to some cities.

Liashko stressed that "appropriate decisions will be made regarding all unscrupulous pharmacy chains that sabotage the work."

"No one will speculate on the war, we are all in the same conditions. I will note again: pharmacies must work, pharmacies in hospitals do not have the right to be closed," the minister wrote.

Liashko also said that on Tuesday, Ukraine recorded an airstrike on the city hospital in Kharkiv, shelling and destruction of emergency medical dispatch centers.