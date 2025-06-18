Candidate for head of the Bureau of Economic Security unveils institutional reform plan

Viktor Dubovyk, a candidate for director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), has presented his own strategy for relaunching the institution, focused on shifting toward an analytical model of operation.

Responding to delays in the competitive selection process, Dubovyk outlined a 100-day action plan that includes an audit of BES operations, staff renewal, preparation of institutional reforms, and the implementation of IT solutions.

"Public trust in the BES has been lost. A full reboot is needed - with a new face, new philosophy, and new approaches," he stated on Facebook.

According to the candidate, the current state of the agency is marked by a lack of leadership and public confidence. Instead of punitive measures, his strategy emphasizes the prevention of economic offenses through the creation of a service-oriented model for citizens, businesses, and the state.