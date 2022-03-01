Facts

19:42 01.03.2022

Ukrposhta limits movement of mobile branches in villages to save fuel for payment of pensions, subsidies on March 5

Ukrposhta is restoring the work of branches in large cities and regional centers, the movement of mobile branches in villages is temporarily limited.

"Ukrposhta works and restores work every day. All branches in large cities and regional centers work according to the schedule, except for those located in the combat zone. In villages, the movement of Ukrposhta mobile branches is limited in order to be able to pay pensions and subsidies on March 5," the report reads.

As the Infrastructure Ministry press service told Interfax-Ukraine, the restriction of the operation of mobile branches in villages is due to the need to save fuel and resources for the uninterrupted payment of pensions and subsidies.

All information about the work schedule of Ukrposhta branches is updated on the company's website.

Tags: #pensions #ukrposhta
