Ukrposhta to receive EUR 600,000 grant from EBRD for development of modular branches

JSC Ukrposhta will receive EUR 600,000 from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the installation of modular branches, the company's press service reported.

The company emphasized that modular branches can be quickly installed in places where stationary branches were destroyed or damaged due to enemy shelling.

"Modular branches will also be installed in settlements 'cut off from the world' - with barrier-free access, equipped with Starlink and generators, they will become an island of stability for Ukrainians," Ukrposhta said in a message.

In addition, it is reported that in modular branches it is possible to send a parcel across Ukraine and beyond its borders; pick up ordered medicines; make a transfer or pick up funds sent by loved ones; subscribe to publications; pay utility and other bills; as well as receive a pension.