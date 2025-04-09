Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:09 09.04.2025

Ukrposhta to receive EUR 600,000 grant from EBRD for development of modular branches

1 min read
Ukrposhta to receive EUR 600,000 grant from EBRD for development of modular branches

JSC Ukrposhta will receive EUR 600,000 from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the installation of modular branches, the company's press service reported.

"Ukrposhta will receive EUR 600,000 grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the installation of modular branches," Ukrposhta said in a Telegram message on Wednesday.

The company emphasized that modular branches can be quickly installed in places where stationary branches were destroyed or damaged due to enemy shelling.

"Modular branches will also be installed in settlements 'cut off from the world' - with barrier-free access, equipped with Starlink and generators, they will become an island of stability for Ukrainians," Ukrposhta said in a message.

In addition, it is reported that in modular branches it is possible to send a parcel across Ukraine and beyond its borders; pick up ordered medicines; make a transfer or pick up funds sent by loved ones; subscribe to publications; pay utility and other bills; as well as receive a pension.

Tags: #ebrd #ukrposhta

MORE ABOUT

10:40 08.04.2025
Russia shells two Ukrposhta branches, destroying one of them

Russia shells two Ukrposhta branches, destroying one of them

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

16:07 26.03.2025
EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

20:18 05.03.2025
EBRD may partially cover ProCredit Bank's risks under new loans for EUR70 mln

EBRD may partially cover ProCredit Bank's risks under new loans for EUR70 mln

18:59 06.02.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukrainians with EBRD president

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukrainians with EBRD president

16:44 06.02.2025
Ukrnafta and EBRD plan to build modern combined-cycle CHPP

Ukrnafta and EBRD plan to build modern combined-cycle CHPP

20:04 04.02.2025
Ukrainian PM, EBRD President discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure

Ukrainian PM, EBRD President discuss strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure

16:52 04.02.2025
Ukraine discusses establishing consolidated capital market institution under EBRD auspices – regulator

Ukraine discusses establishing consolidated capital market institution under EBRD auspices – regulator

12:51 04.02.2025
Ukrposhta completes automation of sorting capacities

Ukrposhta completes automation of sorting capacities

16:14 30.01.2025
Ukrposhta initiates legislative changes to give Ukrposhta Bank opportunity to serve clients outside of bank branches

Ukrposhta initiates legislative changes to give Ukrposhta Bank opportunity to serve clients outside of bank branches

HOT NEWS

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

EU allocates EUR1 bln to Ukraine as part of G7 loan

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine's National Bank eases risk assessment requirements for mortgage lending, SME support

Virtual assets in Ukraine to be taxed at 18% income tax and 5% military levy or preferential rates of 5% and 9%

Agrain to allocate over 26,000 ha for spring crops in 2025 season

AD
AD