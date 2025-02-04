Ukrposhta completes automation of sorting capacities

JSC Ukrposhta has completed the automation of sorting capacities, having launched a new logistics center in Zaporizhia, the company's press service reported.

"Ukrposhta has completed the automation of its sorting capacities. From now on, all 100% of parcels in the country will be processed on robotic lines, which will provide a technological breakthrough in the speed of processing and delivery of shipments," the press service of Ukrposhta said on Tuesday.

The new sorting lines will increase the speed and accuracy of sorting by eight times, so receiving parcels between large cities and regional centers of Ukraine will be possible the next day after sending, the statement said.

It is indicated that Ukrposhta can process up to two million shipments per day on robotic lines, and the processing speed reaches five parcels per second. All sorting centers are equipped with the latest equipment and software of Ukrainian production by UIS.

"2025 is the year of completion of large-scale reforms of Ukrposhta. Automation of sorting is one of the key ones. Today we opened a new modern logistics center in Zaporizhia, thereby completing the automation of our sorting capacities. From now on, parcels will be delivered faster across the country, and the risk of loss or error will be minimal," the press service quotes Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky.

Investments in modernization amounted to UAH 1 billion of Ukrposhta's own funds.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Smelyansky said that Ukrposhta would complete the transition to automated parcel processing on February 3, reducing delivery times across Ukraine to one day. He also said that Ukrposhta invested UAH 1 billion of its own funds in the automation of sorting centers in 2024.