Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:45 09.07.2025

Ukrposhta introduces benefits for rural residents

2 min read
The national postal operator JSC Ukrposhta announced that from now on the commission for any payments in rural stationary and mobile branches would be only UAH 15.

As the company's press service noted on Wednesday, this decision is aimed at reducing the financial burden on Ukrainians in villages and improving access to financial services. After all, currently only 4.3% of settlements in Ukraine have a bank branch or ATM.

"We are not a bank yet, but we are already helping people to receive basic financial services in places where there are neither banks nor ATMs. Unfortunately, there are still a lot of such places in Ukraine. But fortunately, Ukrposhta can change this - and is already changing it," emphasized the company's CEO Igor Smelyansky.

"When Ukrposhta.Bank becomes operational, the era of isolation from modern payment services due to geography of residence or physical limitations will be a thing of the past. We are proud that our company is the driver of this process," added the CEO of Ukrposhta.

The company emphasized that the reduced payment fee is applied automatically and is valid without restrictions on the number of payments until September 1, 2025.

In addition, until September 30, 2025, free cash withdrawals are available in rural stationary branches for residents of villages who have made at least two any payments, except for charitable contributions. It is noted that previously a commission was charged for such an operation - 2% of the amount, but not less than UAH 10.

In general, according to Ukrposhta, in May alone about a million residents of villages made payments through branches. It is expected that customers will be able to save up to UAH 5 million per month thanks to preferential terms.

Cash withdrawals can be made in the amount of UAH 50 to UAH 30,000 per transaction. At the same time, the daily cash withdrawal limit set by the NBU is UAH 100,000. Visa, MasterCard and Prostir payment cards are accepted.

