Level of on-time delivery of Ukrposhta shipments reaches 98%

The level of on-time delivery of Ukrposhta reached 98%, the remaining 2% are delays due to enemy shelling in Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson regions, and the new rules for receiving will speed up the receipt of parcels, the company's press service reported.

"The world level of fast delivery is considered to be 95%, and the market leaders - FedEx and UPS - are proud of their 95-97%. We have been going to this (level of 98%) for a long time. And the ability to receive shipments without queues will allow you to receive your parcel even faster," said Igor Smelyansky General Director of Ukrposhta.

He announced that starting June 9, customers who come to Ukrposhta only to receive parcels will be able to receive them without waiting in line. This decision was the company's response to customer feedback regarding queues caused by paying for utility services. If a customer comes to an Ukrposhta branch only to receive parcels and their number does not exceed five units, he can contact the operator and is entitled to service outside the queue.

On-time delivery is a key indicator that measures the percentage of orders delivered on time. A high OTD indicates the reliability and efficiency of the logistics process. A good OTD indicator is considered to be over 95%, and excellent for industry leaders is 98% and above.