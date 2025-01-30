Ukrposhta to fully transition to 100% automated parcel processing on Feb 3

JSC Ukrposhta will complete its transition to fully automated parcel processing on February 3, reducing delivery times across Ukraine to just one day, CEO Igor Smelyansky announced in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Starting next Monday (February 3), the automation process will be fully completed, and 100% of Ukrposhta parcels will be handled on robotic sorting lines. As promised, delivery will be completed the next day," Smelyansky stated.

According to him, Ukrposhta invested UAH 1 billion of its own funds in automation processes for sorting centers in 2024.

"In 2024, we invested more than UAH 1 billion of our own funds into automation. We used this money to purchase equipment from domestic manufacturers," the CEO said.

Smelyansky also noted that since the company financed the project independently, EUR 60 million in loans remained unused. Ukrposhta plans to propose redirecting these funds toward programs for Ukrposhta Bank and intends to negotiate this matter with creditors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).