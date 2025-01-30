Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:49 30.01.2025

Ukrposhta to fully transition to 100% automated parcel processing on Feb 3

1 min read
Ukrposhta to fully transition to 100% automated parcel processing on Feb 3

JSC Ukrposhta will complete its transition to fully automated parcel processing on February 3, reducing delivery times across Ukraine to just one day, CEO Igor Smelyansky announced in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Starting next Monday (February 3), the automation process will be fully completed, and 100% of Ukrposhta parcels will be handled on robotic sorting lines. As promised, delivery will be completed the next day," Smelyansky stated.

According to him, Ukrposhta invested UAH 1 billion of its own funds in automation processes for sorting centers in 2024.

"In 2024, we invested more than UAH 1 billion of our own funds into automation. We used this money to purchase equipment from domestic manufacturers," the CEO said.

Smelyansky also noted that since the company financed the project independently, EUR 60 million in loans remained unused. Ukrposhta plans to propose redirecting these funds toward programs for Ukrposhta Bank and intends to negotiate this matter with creditors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Tags: #ukrposhta #parcels

MORE ABOUT

16:09 09.04.2025
Ukrposhta to receive EUR 600,000 grant from the EBRD Crisis Response Special Fund for development of modular branches

Ukrposhta to receive EUR 600,000 grant from the EBRD Crisis Response Special Fund for development of modular branches

10:40 08.04.2025
Russia shells two Ukrposhta branches, destroying one of them

Russia shells two Ukrposhta branches, destroying one of them

15:57 27.03.2025
Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

12:51 04.02.2025
Ukrposhta completes automation of sorting capacities

Ukrposhta completes automation of sorting capacities

16:14 30.01.2025
Ukrposhta initiates legislative changes to give Ukrposhta Bank opportunity to serve clients outside of bank branches

Ukrposhta initiates legislative changes to give Ukrposhta Bank opportunity to serve clients outside of bank branches

20:09 10.01.2025
Ukrposhta agrees to deliver 90% of Temu goods within 5 days after crossing Ukrainian border

Ukrposhta agrees to deliver 90% of Temu goods within 5 days after crossing Ukrainian border

13:40 26.12.2024
Ukrposhta to adjust tariffs for selected intl destinations in 2025

Ukrposhta to adjust tariffs for selected intl destinations in 2025

17:06 25.12.2024
Ukrposhta reduces delivery times to USA to 14 days

Ukrposhta reduces delivery times to USA to 14 days

20:39 20.12.2024
Hetmantsev believes it is necessary to return to issue of taxation of parcels

Hetmantsev believes it is necessary to return to issue of taxation of parcels

20:22 31.10.2024
Ukrposhta intends to buy 880 electric scooters for couriers using EBRD funds

Ukrposhta intends to buy 880 electric scooters for couriers using EBRD funds

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

LATEST

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

EBRD to partially cover Ukrsibbank's risks under new loans of EUR 30 mln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

OTP Bank's net profit decreases by 24% in Q1 2025 - to UAH 1.19 bln

Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

AD
AD