Facts

16:19 01.03.2022

Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

1 min read

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, urged the latter to expedite Ukraine's accession to the EU and start negotiations as soon as possible.

"Lithuania continues to closely coordinate response measures to military aggression against Ukraine with EU& NATO allies. Productive conversation with Emmanuel Macron this afternoon. I called on speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU & starting negotiations swiftly," Nauseda said on Twitter Tuesday.

Tags: #eu #lithuania #call
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:15 01.03.2022
Putin must allow safe corridors to rescue people, deliver aid in Ukraine - Austrian chancellor

Putin must allow safe corridors to rescue people, deliver aid in Ukraine - Austrian chancellor

16:05 01.03.2022
Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

15:06 01.03.2022
EU Council must take serious look at Ukraine's symbolic, political, legal request to be recognized as candidate country – Michel

EU Council must take serious look at Ukraine's symbolic, political, legal request to be recognized as candidate country – Michel

14:59 01.03.2022
Poroshenko calls on world leaders to come to Kyiv for Ukraine solidarity march

Poroshenko calls on world leaders to come to Kyiv for Ukraine solidarity march

14:51 01.03.2022
Lithuania, Poland to jointly support Ukraine's EU membership – Nausėda

Lithuania, Poland to jointly support Ukraine's EU membership – Nausėda

14:45 01.03.2022
Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

Fedorov asks Ukrainian Youtube bloggers to start round-the-clock broadcast in Russian for Russian citizens about Ukraine situation

14:44 01.03.2022
EU will continue to assist Ukraine financially – EU Council President

EU will continue to assist Ukraine financially – EU Council President

14:41 01.03.2022
Russian invaders being irradiated in Chernobyl exclusion zone – nuclear safety center

Russian invaders being irradiated in Chernobyl exclusion zone – nuclear safety center

14:35 01.03.2022
Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

14:25 01.03.2022
Hungary supports hastening Ukraine's entry to EU

Hungary supports hastening Ukraine's entry to EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UA and Dom TV channels now broadcasting to Russia

European Commission President promises new sanctions against Russia

City hospital shelled in Kharkiv, number of victims being established – Arestovych

Zelensky in European Parliament: We are fighting to become full members of Europe. Prove us you are with us

Russian invaders shell residential areas with rockets – Chernihiv regional administration head

LATEST

Russian troops attack Kyiv TV tower – Gerashchenko

Disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT should happen soon – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

ECtHR demands from Russia to stop attacks on civilian objects – MP

After air strike on residential building in Kharkiv 8 people killed, 6 injured – State Emergency Service

Kuleba: Ukraine working with partners on air defense solutions

Fedorov calls on intl companies, organizations to provide Ukraine with data from SAR satellites to track movement of enemy troops

UA and Dom TV channels now broadcasting to Russia

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel calls on the media to be balanced and objective

Zelensky discuses shelling of Ukrainian residential areas by Russians with Scholz

Cabinet significantly expands list of critical imports, along with military goods

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD