Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, urged the latter to expedite Ukraine's accession to the EU and start negotiations as soon as possible.

"Lithuania continues to closely coordinate response measures to military aggression against Ukraine with EU& NATO allies. Productive conversation with Emmanuel Macron this afternoon. I called on speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU & starting negotiations swiftly," Nauseda said on Twitter Tuesday.