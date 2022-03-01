Prosecutor General: We start consultations with intl partners to detain Russian criminals when entering civilized countries

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announces the start of consultations with international partners to detain Russian criminals when they try to cross the border of civilized countries.

"We have already begun consultations with our international partners to ensure the detention of Russian criminals when they try to cross the borders of civilized countries. So it will be. We will exert every effort, but we will arrest. We have already accomplished a lot in a relatively short time," the Prosecutor General wrote on her page in Facebook. The Prosecutor General emphasized: "It will not be easy to hide, to go to European villas, estates and to the seas too! You have already flooded our land with a sea of blood, so now your only destination is The Hague. The International Criminal Court (ICC) can issue arrest warrants in other countries around the world," Venediktova said in a video message on Tuesday.

She recalled that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has already made the most important decision – he initiated the start of a full-fledged investigation into the situation in Ukraine.

"The next step is the resolution of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court. After that, an open trial of the dictatorial regime, which destroys our state and brutally kills our people. The law should punish the aggressor for the suffering of Ukrainians!" Venediktova said.

The Prosecutor General explained that the ICC ensures the responsibility of specific individuals, not the state. "That is, everyone: the president, his officials, deputies, generals and commanders will bear individual criminal responsibility. And functional immunities are inactive there," Venediktova said.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General emphasized: "Each rocket fired by Putin's generals at Kyiv, Kharkiv, Akhtyrka, Vasylkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Mariupol, Mykolaiv, and Sumy is your sentence. You know about your crimes, we know about your crimes, the entire civilized world knows about your crimes!"

"Criminal proceedings against Belarus – a springboard and an accomplice of the invasion are also open. You are next in line," Venediktova added.