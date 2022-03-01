Facts

16:05 01.03.2022

Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

1 min read

Distribution hubs capable of receiving and distributing food and humanitarian aid from collection points in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Italy are operating in Ukraine, the Facebook page of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Tuesday.

"The whole world is joining Ukraine in our efforts to repel Russian aggression. Food collection points for Ukraine have been opened in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Italy. Distribution hubs are currently operating in Ukraine. They can receive and distribute a large amount of food and other humanitarian aid to the regions of Ukraine most affected by the Russian invasion," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also asked people to help contact European packaging manufacturers, primarily cans for canned food.

As reported, the State Agency for Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine called on fish producers to establish communication with the agency to launch the production of canned fish on tolling terms in order to provide the Ukrainian army.

Tags: #help #eu #policy #ministry #agricultural
