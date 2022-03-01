Facts

11:28 01.03.2022

Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

1 min read

The technical stage of synchronization of the Ukrainian energy grid with the European one ENTSO-E will last up to two weeks, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said.

"The EU supports the speedy connection of the energy system of Ukraine to the interconnected grid of continental Europe. We will solve the necessary technical things in close coordination with the European Commission, EU member states and other international partners," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

According to him, Ukraine, for its part, will do everything in its power to complete the synchronization process as soon as possible.

"We are very close to our energy independence," the Energy Minister said.

He also thanked the EU for helping to supply the necessary energy products.

