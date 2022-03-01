Aggressor shell hits maternity hospital in Kyiv region, patients evacuated

A Russian projectile hit a private maternity hospital of the Adonis clinic in Kyiv region, all patients were evacuated, Vitaliy Hyrin, the general director of the Adonis network, said.

"A shell hit the maternity hospital, the damage is large, but the building is standing. All have been evacuated. The main thing is that you don't have to go now to pick someone up. Everybody is in a safe place," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Adonis is a network of private medical centers for adults and children.

Adonis private clinic was founded over 20 years ago. Its network includes 12 branches in Kyiv and the region, including two own maternity hospitals and a stem cell laboratory.