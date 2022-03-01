Facts

10:41 01.03.2022

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

1 min read

The Russian army lost 5,710 personnel killed and wounded, some 198 tanks and 29 helicopters, seven air defense systems in five days of fighting in Ukraine from February 24 to March 1 (as of 06:00), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

According to the General Staff, also 200 Russian soldiers were captured.

In addition, 846 armored combat vehicles, some 77 artillery systems, some 24 multiple launch rocket systems, some 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants, three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two boats, 305 vehicles were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff said the data is being specified, since the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

10:58 01.03.2022
PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

10:32 01.03.2022
Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

10:17 01.03.2022
Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

10:10 01.03.2022
Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

09:58 01.03.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

09:52 01.03.2022
EBA urges to stop business with Russia

09:47 01.03.2022
NHL suspends relations with Russia

09:32 01.03.2022
Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

09:17 01.03.2022
Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

08:28 01.03.2022
Zelensky planning to make decision on second round of talks with Russia

