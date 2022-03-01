From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

The Russian army lost 5,710 personnel killed and wounded, some 198 tanks and 29 helicopters, seven air defense systems in five days of fighting in Ukraine from February 24 to March 1 (as of 06:00), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

According to the General Staff, also 200 Russian soldiers were captured.

In addition, 846 armored combat vehicles, some 77 artillery systems, some 24 multiple launch rocket systems, some 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants, three operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two boats, 305 vehicles were destroyed and damaged.

The General Staff said the data is being specified, since the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.