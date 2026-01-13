Ombudsman: Teen in occupied Mariupol accused of 'high treason'

The Russian occupation administration in Mariupol is accusing a teenager of "high treason," violating the norms of international humanitarian law, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Information has appeared in the media about the detention of a resident of Mariupol for allegedly 'high treason.' The guy born in 2008 is accused of communicating with the government authorities of Ukraine," Lubinets said in the Telegram channel.

He recalled that Russia systematically violates human rights, including children's rights, during the temporarily occupied territories.

"We remember the tragic situation of two young men from Berdiansk: Tigran Oganesyan and Nikita Khanganov. They were charged by the Investigative Committee of Russia with allegedly preparing sabotage on the railway. They were incriminated with 'violations' of an article of Russian legislation, and later the occupiers treacherously killed them. Each such case is another evidence of Russia's systematic policy of suppressing and intimidating the civilian population in the occupied territories. And in particular, their 'repressive machine' operates against children," the ombudsman said.

He said the persecution of minors, accusations without evidence, and the use of repressions are a gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the IV Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

"Russia must bear full responsibility for the violation of the rights of civilians, including children, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. I have forwarded the information to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the State Security Service of Ukraine. The aggressor country must bear responsibility for what has been done," Lubinets said.