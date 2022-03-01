EBA urges to stop business with Russia

The European Business Association (EBA) calls on companies to stop doing business with Russia.

"European and American manufacturers (Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda, Porsche, General Motors, Land Rover, Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls-Royce) are massively refusing to supply cars to Russia due to the attack on Ukraine. Oschadbank has blocked all transactions that can be carried out with the help of payment cards of the aggressor countries – the Russian Federation and Belarus. Cash withdrawals in the bank's ATM network, any transfers, payment for goods through POS terminals and information payment terminals of the bank with Russian and Belarusian cards are not possible. And, according to the decision of the NBU, all banks should do it," the EBA said on its website.

"At the same time, we call on other businesses to support this trend and stop doing business in/with Russia because peace, life and justice are much more important than money!" the report says.