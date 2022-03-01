Facts

09:52 01.03.2022

EBA urges to stop business with Russia

1 min read

The European Business Association (EBA) calls on companies to stop doing business with Russia.

"European and American manufacturers (Audi, Volkswagen, Skoda, Porsche, General Motors, Land Rover, Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls-Royce) are massively refusing to supply cars to Russia due to the attack on Ukraine. Oschadbank has blocked all transactions that can be carried out with the help of payment cards of the aggressor countries – the Russian Federation and Belarus. Cash withdrawals in the bank's ATM network, any transfers, payment for goods through POS terminals and information payment terminals of the bank with Russian and Belarusian cards are not possible. And, according to the decision of the NBU, all banks should do it," the EBA said on its website.

"At the same time, we call on other businesses to support this trend and stop doing business in/with Russia because peace, life and justice are much more important than money!" the report says.

Tags: #russia #business #termination
10:17 01.03.2022
Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

10:10 01.03.2022
Russian, Belarusian figure skaters banned from intl competitions due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine

09:58 01.03.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Kremlin spokesman Peskov, another 25 Russians – Official Journal

09:47 01.03.2022
NHL suspends relations with Russia

09:32 01.03.2022
Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

08:28 01.03.2022
Zelensky planning to make decision on second round of talks with Russia

08:26 01.03.2022
IIHF suspends participation of all Russian, Belarusian national teams, clubs in competitions over Ukraine events

18:49 28.02.2022
Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

08:03 28.02.2022
EU closes air space to Russian aircraft

13:37 27.02.2022
Ukraine closes all checkpoints on border with Russia, Belarus and towards Transnistria – govt decision

