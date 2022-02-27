Facts

17:52 27.02.2022

Ukraine to bring all Russian war criminals to justice in intl courts – FM

Ukraine will bring all Russian war criminals to justice in international courts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I assure the Russian war criminals that we will bring them all to justice in international courts. You will stand trial for what you have done. No matter how much effort and time it takes us, we will not rest until all the criminals responsible for the deaths of our men, women and children, those killed during these war crimes will not end up behind bars," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Sunday.

