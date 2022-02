The background radiation level on the Left Bank of Kyiv is normal, according to the Kyiv State City Administration (KSCA).

"On the left bank of Kyiv, background radiation is normal! As of 7:00 in Kyiv, on the left bank, background radiation indicator was 0.14 - 0.16 μSv per hour at a rate of 0.26 μSv per hour," KSCA wrote in a Telegram on Sunday morning.