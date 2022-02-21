Facts

15:42 21.02.2022

No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

1 min read
No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

The city of Schastia in Luhansk region was left without energy, heat and water supply as a result of the stoppage of operation of Luhansk thermal power plant (TPP) located in the city, Luhansk Regional State Administration said.

"As a result of the shelling, three power lines of 110 kV and 220 kV were damaged. Due to this, the city was de-energized, residents were left without water supply. A section of the heating network near the water pumping station was also damaged, which led to outage of the heat supply," the regional state administration said in the statement on Facebook.

In addition, on the territory of Luhansk TPP, an explosion occurred in a fuel oil warehouse, followed by a fire.

"The shelling continues, so it is not possible to assess the exact damage and carry out repair work. The forces of the State Emergency Service come in Novoaydar and are ready to start work after the establishment of a ceasefire," the regional administration said.

Tags: #luhansk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 21.02.2022
Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

11:39 17.02.2022
Russia-occupation forces fire at Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region

Russia-occupation forces fire at Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region

17:45 12.08.2021
SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

15:28 01.07.2021
Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

16:08 08.05.2021
Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

10:09 07.05.2021
FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

11:51 09.03.2021
PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

17:26 02.03.2021
President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

13:21 23.12.2020
Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

11:34 10.12.2020
EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

LATEST

Decision on recognition of DPR, LPR to be made today - Putin

Zelensky: We see no signs of de-escalation from Russia, about 150,000 Russian troops remaining in Ukrainian direction

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

Border Guard Service denies violations of Russian border by Ukrainian subversive reconnaissance unit

Kuleba denies info spread in Russia on sabotage, shelling

Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical care

Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine not to meet earlier than March - source

Border Guard Service: FSB's statement about shelling of border patrol positions in Rostov region from Ukraine's territory is deliberate provocation

There are 9,000 Russian military personnel in Belarus, which is not enough to attack Kyiv – Reznikov

Reznikov: if Russia recognizes so-called 'LPR/DPR', it will directly violate Ukraine's territorial integrity which is pretext for potential invasion

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD