No energy, heat, water supply in Schastia – local authorities

The city of Schastia in Luhansk region was left without energy, heat and water supply as a result of the stoppage of operation of Luhansk thermal power plant (TPP) located in the city, Luhansk Regional State Administration said.

"As a result of the shelling, three power lines of 110 kV and 220 kV were damaged. Due to this, the city was de-energized, residents were left without water supply. A section of the heating network near the water pumping station was also damaged, which led to outage of the heat supply," the regional state administration said in the statement on Facebook.

In addition, on the territory of Luhansk TPP, an explosion occurred in a fuel oil warehouse, followed by a fire.

"The shelling continues, so it is not possible to assess the exact damage and carry out repair work. The forces of the State Emergency Service come in Novoaydar and are ready to start work after the establishment of a ceasefire," the regional administration said.