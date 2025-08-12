Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 12.08.2025

Zelenskyy on prospects of Ukrainian ballistics: What announced is progressing

1 min read
Zelenskyy on prospects of Ukrainian ballistics: What announced is progressing
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes: what was announced regarding Ukrainian ballistics is progressing.

"What was announced is progressing," he said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday, answering the question 'What are the prospects for Ukrainian ballistics," he said.

As reported, on May 28, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is working to increase funding for its own missile program, unique production lines will appear as early as 2025.

"We have several steps forward in the missile program. This is such a big complicated story called 'Ukrainian ballistics.' This is appearing for us, we need money for this. And this is additional money – it was not included in the bilateral funding that we have with partners. And we are working on increasing it in this direction," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ballistics

