Zelenskyy denies The Telegraph's info about alleged readiness to exchange territories

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied The Telegraph's information about alleged readiness to exchange territories, and added that the appropriate information ground is being prepared.

"The Telegraph wrote that I am ready to exchange territories. I have not communicated with The Telegraph. But I am an experienced enough person to understand how the information field is being prepared. They are criticized: 'Is Ukraine ready to exchange...' Then they watch the reactions of certain people, civil society, bloggers, journalists, the population. The appropriate information ground is simply being prepared," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He said he is not going to surrender his country, because he has no right to do so.

"And the question is not that I am hiding behind the Constitution. The state is what, private property? 30% of Donetsk region is what, my private property? Or yours? Or someone else's? The exchange of territories is a very complex issue that cannot be separated from security guarantees for Ukraine, for our sovereign state and our people," Zelenskyy said.