21:16 12.08.2025

IAEA declares no impact of smoke at Zaporizhia NPP on nuclear safety

IAEA employees at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP report no impact on nuclear safety from smoke from the station's administrative building, which they observed on Tuesday after reports of a fire near the cooling towers.

"IAEA staff at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP observed smoke today from the plant's admin building, following reports of fire near the cooling towers. No radiation increase, no nuclear safety impact reported, and no casualties," the IAEA said in a statement on the X social network.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that smoke was observed in the area of the Zaporizhia NPP cargo port, which is located outside the perimeter of the station itself.

