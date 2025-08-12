AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) liberated six out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region, at two points they reached the border with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Sumy region. We had 18 points there – occupied villages or important points. Six have been liberated. That is, we are moving forward. This is good news. At two points they reached the border with Russia. I think there is more or less positive there. Apostol and Syrsky reported to me in the morning. They cleared another 900 meters in Sumy region near several points to the border," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

In addition, the Defense Forces maintain positions in Zaporihia region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also advanced one kilometer into enemy positions in Luhansk region.