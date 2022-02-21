Facts

14:26 21.02.2022

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

Head of Luhansk Regional Administration: Vrubivka and Schastia under shelling, residents left without communications

The village of Vrubivka and the town of Schastia (Luhansk region) are under fire from Russian mercenaries, the infrastructure is damaged, there is no access to restoration yet, said head of the Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Vrubivka and Schastia are under fire. People are left without communications. Vrubivka is deprived of electricity and gas. People are placed in bomb shelters. Residential buildings were damaged. The gas pipeline is damaged - 200 consumers were left without gas supply. There is no access to recovery yet. The shelling is not abating. Schastia has no water and light," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Haidai also said that Russian mercenaries made four direct hits in the water intake and in the area of the electricity networks. In this regard, the workers of the Luhansk Energy Association left their work places.

