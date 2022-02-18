Facts

16:06 18.02.2022

German FM promises Russia 'unprecedented' sanctions in case of attack against Kyiv, they include Nord Stream 2

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has promised Russia that the EU will take "unprecedented sanctions" against Moscow in case of violation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We, Germany, are prepared to pay a high economic price for this. That's why all options are on the table for me, also Nord Stream 2," Baerbock said Friday at the Munich Security Conference.

According to her, there will be no negotiations behind Ukraine's back.

"Solidarity means that we take the concerns of our neighbors in Central and Eastern Europe seriously. That is why, we are strengthening NATO's activities," the German minister said.

Tags: #germany #nord_stream_2
Interfax-Ukraine
