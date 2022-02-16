Facts

19:47 16.02.2022

We cannot talk about withdrawal of Russian troops yet – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he could not yet talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders with Ukraine.

He said this on the air of the #UARazom (Together) telethon on Wednesday evening.

"The situation is under control, we do not see changes, we see the military buildup, small rotations. I would not call this a withdrawal of troops. I would not draw conclusions," he said, adding that "we will state the withdrawal when it happens."

Assessing the current situation, Zelensky said "the joint pressure of diplomats has worked."

He also said that "I would like to believe that diplomacy would not negotiate with Russia separately without us."

"The signals are different, but now is not the time to believe in the signals," he said.

The president said Ukraine "is not afraid of agreements behind our backs," since "most leaders know that there is truth behind our position."

