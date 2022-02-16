Facts

10:09 16.02.2022

Ukrainians united by desire to live in peace – Zelensky

Ukrainians united by desire to live in peace – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has opened the #UARazom (Together) telethon, which is taking place on all Ukrainian TV channels on February 16.

He appealed to Ukrainians, who, according to him, "are united by a single desire – to live, to live in peace, to live happily, as one family, with children and with parents."

"We have every right to do all this, because we are at home, we are in Ukraine. And no one will love our home as much as we do. And only together we can protect our home. Happy Unity Day, yellow and blue!" said Zelensky.

The telethon runs from 08:00 to 10:00, as well as from 19:00 to 22:00 on all Ukrainian TV channels. February 16 was called the day of Russia's potential invasion in Ukraine. A number of media reported that this was supposed to happen early in the morning, but as of 08:00 there were no signs of an invasion.

President Zelensky established Unity Day on February 16, 2022.

