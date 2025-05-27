Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
16:40 27.05.2025

We need a society where human dignity, solidarity and responsibility are the basis for decision-making - Yuriy Goncharenko

3 min read
We need a society where human dignity, solidarity and responsibility are the basis for decision-making - Yuriy Goncharenko

We need a society where human dignity, solidarity and responsibility are the basis for decision-making - Yuriy Goncharenko
The war waged by Ukraine is not only a military confrontation, but also a civilisational conflict between freedom and tyranny, dignity and slavery, culture and barbarism. In this conflict, culture is not a supplement to military efforts, but an independent battlefront where the fate of the Ukrainian nation is decided.

This was stated by the chairman of the Ukrainian Security Club, Yuriy Goncharenko (NGO "Foundation for Promotion of Democracy"), on 27 May at the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency at the expert roundtable "Ways to strengthen the social resilience of Ukraine: values-based expertise".

The roundtable brought together representatives of the security and defence sector, government, civil society and the expert community. The event was organised by the Conservative Platform (a joint project of the NGO "Foundation for Promoting Democracy" and the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine) in partnership with the Ukrainian Security Club.

The central part of the discussion was the presentation of the analytical notes "Christian Democratic Expertise" by Yuriy Goncharenko. The document covers four key areas - economy, politics, society and culture - offering a comprehensive approach to addressing national challenges through the prism of values.

"Our research is not just an analysis of the problems, but concrete recommendations on how to build a society where human dignity, solidarity and responsibility become the basis for decision-making," said Honcharenko.

"The Conservative Platform project started in 2016. We are not the kind of conservatives who sprung up like mushrooms after the rain after Trump's victory. The support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in 2024 allowed us to find like-minded people and join the Ukrainian Security Club. Today's research is the result of many years of work on the question of how to build a society that is both strong and humane, secure and free," he stressed.

Yuriy Goncharenko called culture a space for creating meanings and the basis of national resilience. In addition, he warned against cultural relativism, which leads to the loss of moral guidelines.

Goncharenko also stressed the need to develop defensive democracy in Ukraine, a concept for achieving long-term peace in the face of long-term threats. The key thesis of defence democracy is the axiom that a lasting peace is possible only through constant readiness to defend.

"Today's conversation has shown that the Ukrainian expert community understands the challenges and is ready to look for solutions. We cannot afford the luxury of waiting for better times to implement value-based policies. The war is not a reason to postpone reforms, but an incentive to make them deeper and more systemic," concluded Honcharenko.

Analytical notes "Christian Democratic Expertise" are published on the website of the Conservative Platform and are available for download.

 

Tags: #conservative_platform #seidel_foundation #yuriy_goncharenko #values #politics #goncharenko #society #democracy_promotion_fund #unity

MORE ABOUT

16:17 27.05.2025
Only when the aggressor knows that there will be a tough response to aggression, he will not attack - Yusov

Only when the aggressor knows that there will be a tough response to aggression, he will not attack - Yusov

13:27 09.04.2025
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

12:06 24.02.2025
Turbulence in global politics is opportunity for Europe – Zelenskyy

Turbulence in global politics is opportunity for Europe – Zelenskyy

19:07 30.12.2024
Chernyshov discusses issues of rights, interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad with ambassadors of Ukraine, embassy advisers

Chernyshov discusses issues of rights, interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad with ambassadors of Ukraine, embassy advisers

20:54 28.10.2024
It’s more important to prevent social contradictions for govt than speaking out against itself – Kuchma on Maidan

It’s more important to prevent social contradictions for govt than speaking out against itself – Kuchma on Maidan

20:24 01.03.2024
UNITY insurance instrument makes it possible to halve insurance rates in commercial market for transportation by Ukrainian maritime route

UNITY insurance instrument makes it possible to halve insurance rates in commercial market for transportation by Ukrainian maritime route

21:21 11.01.2024
Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

19:30 29.08.2023
Most Ukrainians believe situation in Ukraine to improve in the future – opinion poll

Most Ukrainians believe situation in Ukraine to improve in the future – opinion poll

20:31 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

19:16 19.06.2023
UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Key to Ukraine's victory lies in building a society that prioritizes human dignity, solidarity and responsibility – experts

Bern Convention Bureau opposes military cemetery in Markhalivsky Forest – Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center

No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

How Ukrainians perceive world: results of sociological survey

NAAS urges Ukrainian govt, State Property Fund to engage in constructive dialogue on transfer of farmland to state

Results of 2024: a new edition of the TOP-100 Most Influential People rating was presented in Kyiv region

Community alliance call for modernizing wildlife conservation, hunting legislation

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

AD
AD