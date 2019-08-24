Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that under the decree, which he signed, August 29 proclaimed as Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who have been killed fighting for country's independence and territorial integrity.

"In order to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer groups, I signed a decree establishing Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and celebrating it annually on August 29," he said during the festivities dedicated to Independence Day of Ukraine that are taking place on Independence Square.