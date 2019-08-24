Facts

11:55 24.08.2019

Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

1 min read
Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reported that under the decree, which he signed, August 29 proclaimed as Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who have been killed fighting for country's independence and territorial integrity.

"In order to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers and volunteer groups, I signed a decree establishing Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and celebrating it annually on August 29," he said during the festivities dedicated to Independence Day of Ukraine that are taking place on Independence Square.

Tags: #defenders_of_ukraine #zelensky #day
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 24.08.2019
Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

13:38 24.08.2019
Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

12:52 24.08.2019
President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

18:02 23.08.2019
Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Ukrainian World Congress discuss need for further tightening political, sanction pressure on Russia

15:27 23.08.2019
Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

14:34 23.08.2019
Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

11:04 23.08.2019
No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

15:19 22.08.2019
Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

18:24 21.08.2019
Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

Zelensky reshuffles pardons commission in office of president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

LATEST

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm commitment to help Ukraine on path of reforms

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD