Facts

11:40 29.05.2020

Zelensky, Command of Armed Forces congratulate Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacemakers

2 min read
Zelensky, Command of Armed Forces congratulate Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacemakers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

"The high professionalism and impeccable moral and business qualities of the Ukrainian peacekeepers, their worthy fulfillment of tasks in the troubled corners of our planet, have been appreciated by all UN member states. Civilians on different continents know and remember valor, peacefulness and humanism of Ukrainian world warriors, their willingness to always come to the rescue and do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population and reconcile the warring parties," Zelensky said in his congratulation issued by his press service.

The head of state emphasized that despite difficult challenges, Ukraine would not stop participating in UN operations and would continue to strengthen its contribution to international peace and security.

"Eternal memory and glory to all those who gave their lives during UN peacekeeping operations. I am confident that Ukrainian peacekeepers will continue to faithfully serve the ideals of humanism, peaceful existence and protection of people's lives. I wish you and your families good health, prosperity and success in an important case laid on the Ukrainian peacekeepers," he added.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran noted that the Ukrainian military were carrying out tasks as part of a number of international peacekeeping and security operations led by the UN, NATO and as part of joint peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Kosovo, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and the Republic South Sudan, in Cyprus, in Abyei, in the security zone of the Transnistria of the Republic of Moldova.

According to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, since 2000, 278 National Guard guards have been taking part in international peace and security operations under the auspices of the United Nations in Kosovo, Liberia, South Sudan, East Timor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire and Cyprus. To date, seven National Guard officers serve in the national staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine as UN Civil Police officers in international peacekeeping and security operations in South Sudan, Congo and Cyprus.

Tags: #peacekeepers #day
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:01 13.09.2019
Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Zelensky cautious about deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

11:55 24.08.2019
Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

Zelensky proclaims Aug 29 as Remembrance Day of Defenders of Ukraine's Independence

00:47 01.04.2019
Turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% – CEC

Turnout on Ukraine's March 31 Election Day was 63.48% – CEC

10:16 12.11.2018
Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss peacekeepers' introduction to Donbas

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron discuss peacekeepers' introduction to Donbas

13:29 17.10.2018
Difficult to hope for progress in peacekeepers issue before presidential elections in Ukraine – Motsyk

Difficult to hope for progress in peacekeepers issue before presidential elections in Ukraine – Motsyk

11:52 28.09.2018
Peacekeepers won't enter Donbas with open Russia border – Hrytsenko

Peacekeepers won't enter Donbas with open Russia border – Hrytsenko

09:56 26.09.2018
Only UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping operation will help restore Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Only UN-mandated multinational peacekeeping operation will help restore Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

15:20 24.08.2018
Russia's discussion of peacekeepers issue in Donbas may be indirect recognition of the problem in eastern Ukraine – Bolton

Russia's discussion of peacekeepers issue in Donbas may be indirect recognition of the problem in eastern Ukraine – Bolton

18:54 09.07.2018
Kremlin must agree to UN peacekeepers' entry into Donbas, incl. Ukrainian-Russian border section – Poroshenko

Kremlin must agree to UN peacekeepers' entry into Donbas, incl. Ukrainian-Russian border section – Poroshenko

16:00 19.05.2018
Attacks on Donbas population confirm the need for speedy introduction of peacekeepers – MFA

Attacks on Donbas population confirm the need for speedy introduction of peacekeepers – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Bakhmatiuk confident he is right, applications to extradite him after HACC decision to arrest him in absentia to be futile

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

Another 23 coronavirus-infected servicemen identified in Ukrainian Armed Forces – Medical Forces

EU-Russia relations fix-up related to support for sovereignty of Ukraine – Borrell

Ukraine records 429 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 495 recoveries, 10 deaths – NSDC

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD