Zelensky, Command of Armed Forces congratulate Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacemakers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainian peacekeepers with International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

"The high professionalism and impeccable moral and business qualities of the Ukrainian peacekeepers, their worthy fulfillment of tasks in the troubled corners of our planet, have been appreciated by all UN member states. Civilians on different continents know and remember valor, peacefulness and humanism of Ukrainian world warriors, their willingness to always come to the rescue and do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population and reconcile the warring parties," Zelensky said in his congratulation issued by his press service.

The head of state emphasized that despite difficult challenges, Ukraine would not stop participating in UN operations and would continue to strengthen its contribution to international peace and security.

"Eternal memory and glory to all those who gave their lives during UN peacekeeping operations. I am confident that Ukrainian peacekeepers will continue to faithfully serve the ideals of humanism, peaceful existence and protection of people's lives. I wish you and your families good health, prosperity and success in an important case laid on the Ukrainian peacekeepers," he added.

In turn, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran noted that the Ukrainian military were carrying out tasks as part of a number of international peacekeeping and security operations led by the UN, NATO and as part of joint peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Kosovo, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and the Republic South Sudan, in Cyprus, in Abyei, in the security zone of the Transnistria of the Republic of Moldova.

According to the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, since 2000, 278 National Guard guards have been taking part in international peace and security operations under the auspices of the United Nations in Kosovo, Liberia, South Sudan, East Timor, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire and Cyprus. To date, seven National Guard officers serve in the national staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine as UN Civil Police officers in international peacekeeping and security operations in South Sudan, Congo and Cyprus.