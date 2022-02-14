Zelensky declares Feb 16 as Day of Unity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed decree No.53/2022 on urgent measures to consolidate Ukrainian society, in which he decides to declare February 16, 2022 the Day of Unity of Ukrainians in order to strengthen the consolidation of Ukrainian society and strengthen its resilience in the face of growing hybrid threats.

According to the published document, the head of state instructed to raise the national flag of Ukraine on houses and structures in all settlements and perform the national anthem of Ukraine at 10.00. Foreign diplomatic institutions were instructed to hold appropriate image events in the host states aimed at uniting and supporting Ukraine.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed to approve a plan of measures for the creation of the UA.Together single information platform on the basis of existing information resources to ensure daily informing of the population about the real state of the security situation, measures taken to strengthen the defense capability of the state, as well as the organization of proper information and explanatory work on the activities of state bodies on issues of ensuring the safety of citizens.

The Cabinet of Ministers was also instructed to develop a plan of measures to accelerate the creation and functioning of the territorial defense system, adequate resource support for measures to prepare citizens for national resistance.

In turn, public agencies were instructed to ensure the proper functioning of their work, the stay of officials at work and the performance of their duties in accordance with the oath, and in case of violations, the application of appropriate sanctions in the prescribed manner.