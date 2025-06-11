Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 11.06.2025

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

2 min read
 It is necessary to put Russia in a position in which they will be forced to seek peace through non-military means, this can be done through defense support for Ukraine and sanctions against the Russian Federation, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"You all see: Putin does not want to end this war. He believes that as long as he can fight and dominate his neighbors, he remains politically alive. But regardless of what he believes, our task is to force Russia into a situation where it will have to seek peace and political survival by non-military means. This is absolutely possible," Zelenskyy said at the IV Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

The President stressed that defense support for Ukraine is necessary to protect Ukrainian settlements from Russian attacks and for Russia to feel the real cost of war on its territory.

"Air defense systems and drones are crucial. Another important tool, of course, is sanctions. Your support for joint EU decisions on sanctions is vital. The EU has announced the 18th package of sanctions. It can be stronger, especially when it comes to Russian oil tankers and the financial sector," Zelenskyy added.

Speaking about the oil price cap, he recalled that real peace will come when there is a cap of $30 - "this is the level that will really change the thinking in Moscow."

The first three Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe summits took place: in Athens (Greece) on August 21, 2023; in Tirana (Albania) on February 28, 2024 and in Dubrovnik (Croatia) on October 9, 2024. On January 17, 2025, the first ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe took place in Kyiv.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #russia

